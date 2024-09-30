What to Expect From Progressive's Q3 2024 Earnings Report

Ohio-headquartered The Progressive Corporation ( PGR ) is a leading U.S. auto insurer and has been the market leader in motorcycle insurance since 1998. Valued at a market cap of $147.1 billion , Progressive targets specific markets and customer groups with tailored programs across its segments- Personal and Commercial Lines. The company is expected to announce its fiscal Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 15 .

Ahead of the event, analysts are expecting PGR to report a profit of $3.34 per share , up 59.8% from $2.09 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters. Robust demand for its personal auto insurance policies enabled the company to exceed the consensus EPS estimate by 33.2% in the latest quarter.

For fiscal 2024, analysts expect Progressive to report EPS of $13.02, up 113.1% from $6.11 in fiscal 2023 . Further, its EPS is likely to rise 4.2% annually to $13.56 in 2025.

PGR has significantly outperformed the broader markets over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 78.6% during this period versus the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 34.2% gain and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLF ) 35.8% gains over the same time frame.

Significant pricing increases in personal auto insurance premiums have driven PGR's market momentum over the past year. Additionally, rising wages and a robust labor market have spurred customers to boost spending on auto insurance, a key area of the company’s business. PGR stock popped 2.4% following the release of its stellar August performance report on Sept. 13.

However, the stock dipped by nearly 2% on Sept. 5 after Barclays PLC ( BCS ) initiated coverage with a "Hold" rating, citing concerns about a potentially softer personal auto insurance market and increasing pricing competition.

Analysts' consensus rating on Progressive stock is cautiously optimistic overall, with a "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 20 analysts covering the stock, 12 recommend a "Strong Buy," one advises “Moderate Buy,” while the remaining seven suggest a "Hold" rating. This consensus is slightly more bullish than two months ago, with 11 “Strong Buy.”

The average analyst price target for PGR is $271.18, suggesting a potential upside of 8% from the current price levels.

