What to Expect From J.B. Hunt Transport's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

With a market cap of $17.8 billion , J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. ( JBHT ) operates within the transportation and logistics industry. The Lowell, Arkansas-based company provides a wide range of surface transportation and supply chain solutions, including intermodal, dedicated, and final mile services across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The company is expected to unveil its fiscal Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Before the event, analysts anticipate that the trucking and logistics giant will report a profit of $1.47 per share , down 18.3% from $1.80 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has missed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters. The company reported an EPS of $1.32 in the most recent quarter, missing the consensus EPS estimate by 12.6%.

For fiscal 2024, analysts expect JBHT to report EPS of $5.70, down 18.2% from $6.97 in fiscal 2023 . However, in fiscal 2025, EPS is expected to rebound, growing by 32.8% year-over-year to $7.57.

In 2024, JBHT's shares decreased 13.7% , lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 20.8% gain and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLI ) 18.8% return on a YTD basis.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport dropped 6.9% following its Q2 earnings release on Jul. 16. The company reported weaker-than-expected profit of $1.32 per share and revenue of $2.9 billion, driven by continued weakness in the truckload and intermodal segments. Intermodal operating income fell 31%, impacted by higher wage costs, underutilized equipment, and increased maintenance and insurance expenses. The company's revenue and margin pressures from low rates in the competing truckload sector also contributed to the negative market reaction.

Analysts' consensus rating on J.B. Hunt Transport stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 19 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 11 "Strong Buys," one "Moderate Buy," and seven "Holds."

The average analyst price target for JBHT is $181.63, suggesting a potential upside of just 5.4% from current levels.

