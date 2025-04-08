What to Expect From IDEX’s Next Quarterly Earnings Report

With a market cap of $12.3 billion, IDEX Corporation (IEX) provides applied solutions worldwide. Founded in 1987, the Northbrook, Illinois-based company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, Apr. 22.
Ahead of this event, analysts project the company to report a profit of $1.64 per share, down 12.8% from $1.88 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has beaten Wall Street's EPS estimates in all of the last four quarters, which is impressive. In the fourth quarter, IEX reported EPS of $2.04, surpassing consensus estimates marginally.
For fiscal 2025, analysts expect IEX to report an EPS of $8.21 per share, up 4.1% from $7.89 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, its EPS is expected to increase 11.1% year-over-year to $9.12 per share in fiscal 2026.
Shares of IEX have declined 31.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 2.7% fall and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 6.6% decline over the same time frame.
IEX stock declined marginally after the release of its Q4 results on Feb. 4. The company reported a robust 9.4% year-over-year growth in net sales, which amounted to $862.9 million. Additionally, delivered an 11.6% year-over-year growth in adjusted net income, which amounted to $155.1 million. For the current year, the company expects its full-year organic sales to grow by a modest 1% to 3%.
Analysts' consensus view on IEX’s stock is moderately bullish, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 11 analysts covering the stock, six recommend a "Strong Buy," one recommends a “Moderate Buy,” and the remaining four indicate a “Hold” rating.
Its average analyst price target of $234.10 indicates a premium of 43.7% from the current market prices.On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- This Analyst Says Nvidia Has ‘Limited Pricing Power’ for GPUs. Should You Sell NVDA Stock Now?
- Is AVGO Stock Set to Bounce Back as Analysts Predict 50% Upside?
- S&W Seed Company: This Bottom 100 Microcap Stock to Buy Has Potential to Sprout
- Frozen Potatoes, Big Macs, and Toothpaste: 3 Consumer Staples Stocks to Load Up on as Trade War Panic Escalates
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.