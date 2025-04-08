What to Expect From IDEX’s Next Quarterly Earnings Report

With a market cap of $12.3 billion, IDEX Corporation (IEX) provides applied solutions worldwide. Founded in 1987, the Northbrook, Illinois-based company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, Apr. 22.

Ahead of this event, analysts project the company to report a profit of $1.64 per share, down 12.8% from $1.88 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has beaten Wall Street's EPS estimates in all of the last four quarters, which is impressive. In the fourth quarter, IEX reported EPS of $2.04, surpassing consensus estimates marginally.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect IEX to report an EPS of $8.21 per share, up 4.1% from $7.89 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, its EPS is expected to increase 11.1% year-over-year to $9.12 per share in fiscal 2026.

Shares of IEX have declined 31.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 2.7% fall and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 6.6% decline over the same time frame.

IEX stock declined marginally after the release of its Q4 results on Feb. 4. The company reported a robust 9.4% year-over-year growth in net sales, which amounted to $862.9 million. Additionally, delivered an 11.6% year-over-year growth in adjusted net income, which amounted to $155.1 million. For the current year, the company expects its full-year organic sales to grow by a modest 1% to 3%.

Analysts' consensus view on IEX’s stock is moderately bullish, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 11 analysts covering the stock, six recommend a "Strong Buy," one recommends a “Moderate Buy,” and the remaining four indicate a “Hold” rating.

Its average analyst price target of $234.10 indicates a premium of 43.7% from the current market prices.

