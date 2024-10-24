What to Expect From EPAM Systems's Q3 2024 Earnings Report

Headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania, EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) specializes in digital platform engineering and software development services. Valued at a market cap of $11.2 billion, the company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions, including software development, outsourcing, e-business services, enterprise relationship management, and content management. It is expected to announce its fiscal third-quarter earnings for 2024 before the market opens on Thursday, Nov. 7.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect EPAM to report a profit of $2.09 per share on a diluted basis, down 6.3% from $2.23 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarterly reports.

For the current year, analysts expect EPAM to report EPS of $8.08, down 6.2% from $8.61 in fiscal 2023.

EPAM stock has underperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 21.5% gains on a YTD basis, with shares down 35% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR’s (XLK) 18.7% gains over the same time frame.

The company reported its Q2 earnings on Aug. 8, and its shares plunged 8.2%. This decline was attributed to reduced sales across most of its end markets and the adverse effects of a slowdown in IT spending. Investors were worried about the company’s lowered revenue guidance for fiscal 2024 too.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on EPAM stock is fairly bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 20 analysts covering the stock, nine advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy” rating, nine give a “Hold” rating, and one recommends a “Moderate Sell.”

The average analyst price target for EPAM is $227.84, indicating a potential upside of 18% from the current levels.

