What to Expect From Church & Dwight's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

With a market cap of $25.6 billion , Church & Dwight Co., Inc. ( CHD ) operates in the household, personal care, and specialty products industries. The Ewing, New Jersey-based company is known for its ARM & HAMMER brand and a portfolio of well-known products, including Trojan, OxiClean, and Waterpik, sold globally through various retail and e-commerce channels. The company is expected to release its fiscal Q3 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, Nov. 1.

Ahead of this event, analysts project the maker of household and personal products to report a profit of $0.68 per share , reflecting a decrease of 8.1% from $0.74 per share in the year-ago quarter. However, the company holds a solid track record of consistently surpassing Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the last four quarterly reports. In the most recent quarter, CHD surpassed the consensus estimate by 10.7%.

For fiscal 2024, analysts forecast CHD to report EPS of $3.43, up 8.2% from $3.17 in fiscal 2023 .

Over the past 52 weeks, Church & Dwight surged nearly 17% , underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 34.1% gain and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLP ) 20.9% returns over the same time frame.

Despite reporting a better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.93, Church & Dwight saw its stock decline by 1.5% on Aug. 2. This drop was attributed to a downward revision of the company's full-year forecasts, which cited consumer reluctance to spend on higher-priced household and personal care products amid ongoing inflation. As a result, slower-than-expected growth in consumption and lower average selling price increases negatively impacted the company’s financial outlook.

Analysts' consensus view on Church & Dwight stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 23 analysts covering the stock, nine suggest a "Strong Buy," 11 give a "Hold," and three recommend a "Strong Sell." This configuration is more bullish than three months ago, with seven analysts suggesting a "Strong Buy." The average analyst price target for CHD is $107.05, suggesting a potential upside of only 6.4% from current levels.

More Stock Market News from Barchart

On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.