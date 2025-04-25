What to Expect From CDW’s Q1 2025 Earnings Report

Valued at a market cap of $20.9 billion, CDW Corporation (CDW) is a multi-brand provider of information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers. The Vernon Hills, Illinois-located company operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public.

The company is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7. Ahead of this event, analysts project CDW to report earnings of $1.89 per share, which is in line with the results from the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in one of the past four quarters while missing on three other occasions.

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast CDW to report an EPS of $9.20, marking a marginal decline from $9.24 reported in fiscal 2024. However, in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to grow nearly 6% year-over-year to $9.75 per share.

Shares of CDW have declined 33.9% over the past 52 weeks, significantly underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 8.2% gain and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 3.7% return during the same period.

CDW stock surged 3.4% following the release of its Q4 2024 results on Feb. 5. Driven by growth across all operating segments, net sales came in at $5.2 billion, up 3.3% year-over-year and surpassing the consensus estimate of $4.9 billion. However, adjusted net income was $2.48 per share, down 3.7% from the year-ago quarter but still exceeding Wall Street's expectations.

Analysts' consensus view on CDW is moderately optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 11 analysts covering the stock, opinions include five "Strong Buys," two "Moderate Buys," and four "Holds.” Its mean price target of $205.40 suggests a 29.2% upside potential from current price levels.

On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

