What This Eagle Materials Filing Signals With Cement Up 10% and Wallboard Down 9%

Key Points

A director at Eagle Materials reported the disposal of 1,577 shares worth about $336,279 based on the June 17, 2026, weighted average price.

The disposal reduced the director's direct common stock holdings by 3%.

The transaction was non-discretionary, as shares were withheld to fund the exercise price of non-qualified stock options.

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Michael R. Nicolais, a director at Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP), disposed of 1,577 shares on June 17, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 1,577 Transaction value $336,279 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 52,862 Post-transaction value $11.27 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($213.24); post-transaction value based on June 17, 2026 market close ($213.24).

Key questions

What was the primary driver of this transaction?

The disposal was non-discretionary, executed solely to satisfy the exercise price of non-qualified stock options. This mechanism is a standard component of equity compensation and does not reflect a change in the director's outlook on the company's valuation or performance.

The disposal was non-discretionary, executed solely to satisfy the exercise price of non-qualified stock options. This mechanism is a standard component of equity compensation and does not reflect a change in the director's outlook on the company's valuation or performance. How much equity does Nicolais retain in the company?

Following the withholding of shares, Nicolais maintains a direct position of 52,862 shares of common stock. As of July 21, 2026, the stock was priced at $205.01.

Following the withholding of shares, Nicolais maintains a direct position of 52,862 shares of common stock. As of July 21, 2026, the stock was priced at $205.01. Are there additional derivative holdings for this insider?

Beyond the common stock reported in this filing, Nicolais continues to hold 4,000 derivative securities directly. These holdings ensure the director maintains significant exposure to future share price appreciation and aligns his interests with those of shareholders.

Beyond the common stock reported in this filing, Nicolais continues to hold 4,000 derivative securities directly. These holdings ensure the director maintains significant exposure to future share price appreciation and aligns his interests with those of shareholders. What was the stock's performance context on the day of the transaction?

On the June 17, 2026 transaction date, the company's shares were priced at $213.24. As of that date, the stock had delivered a one-year total return of 10%; however, shares have since fallen to about $205 and are down 7% for the year.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-21) $205.01 Market Capitalization $6.3 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.3 billion Net Income (TTM) $423.8 million

Company Snapshot

Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes a comprehensive range of heavy construction and light building materials, including Portland cement, concrete, aggregates, gypsum wallboard, and recycled paperboard, generating revenue across four primary operating segments.

The company operates an integrated business model centered on the mining of limestone and the production, distribution, and sale of construction materials to regional and national markets, capturing value across the supply chain from raw material extraction through finished product delivery.

Eagle Materials serves a diverse customer base, including construction contractors, building product distributors, and commercial end-users engaged in residential and non-residential construction projects throughout the United States.

Eagle Materials Inc. is a vertically integrated producer of essential construction materials with operations spanning cement manufacturing, concrete and aggregates production, gypsum wallboard fabrication, and recycled paperboard processing. The company's diversified product portfolio and geographic footprint position it as a significant participant in the U.S. construction materials sector, with a market capitalization of $6.3 billion and TTM revenues of $2.3 billion. The company's integrated operations and established distribution network provide competitive advantages in serving the cyclical construction industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Given the nature of the transaction, Nicolais didn't take cash out of this at all. Meanwhile, the price also lands exactly at that day's close, making clear that this was a company-facilitated exchange rather than a market order. For a director converting options while keeping the resulting equity, the read is straightforward.



That said, the business isn’t so clear-cut. Eagle closed fiscal 2026 with record revenue of $2.3 billion, but net earnings fell 9% to $423.8 million. Its heavy materials arm, cement and aggregates, grew about 10% to $1.43 billion on infrastructure and data center demand, while light materials, mostly wallboard, dropped 9% to $881.4 million on soft housing. CEO Michael Haack candidly noted that conditions "create some near-term uncertainty in the demand outlook." That split explains the very choppy stock over this past year, including a nearly 40% surge between March and June, and a nearly 15% tumble since. One half of the business rides construction spending, the other relies on housing, and neither has settled into a clear trend yet.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Eagle Materials. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.