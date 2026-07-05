What Does Retirement Look Like With $600,000 in Savings?

Key Points

A $600,000 nest egg could give you financial breathing room in retirement.

It's still important to manage your expenses carefully.

Choose your splurges mindfully, and you may find that you have more than enough savings to do the things you want to.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Many people end up retiring with little to no money saved. If you're approaching your senior years with a $600,000 balance in your individual retirement account (IRA) or 401(k), you're doing OK.

As of 2022, the last year for which there's data available, the average retirement savings balance among Americans ages 65 to 74 was about $609,000, according to the Federal Reserve. And while stock market gains over the past few years may have inflated that number since, a $600,000 nest egg still puts you in pretty good shape.

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You may be wondering what retirement might look like with $600,000 saved. While a nest egg that size won't necessarily buy you a life of luxury, it may be more than enough to help you enjoy your senior years.

What $600,000 in savings means for your annual income

Just because you're retiring with $600,000 doesn't mean you should spend that money at all once. In fact, you absolutely shouldn't do that because your nest egg might need to last for 20 years or longer.

If you use the popular 4% rule, a $600,000 nest egg gives you $24,000 a year. The average monthly Social Security benefit today, meanwhile, is about $2,083, which amounts to roughly $25,000 a year. So all told, you may be looking at an annual income of just under $50,000.

With modest expenses, you may find that you're able to cover your basic needs and still have money left over for extras, whether it's trips to the golf course, a yearly vacation, or visits to theaters and museums. But you may also have to choose your splurges mindfully and forgo certain hobbies in favor of others.

With that sort of annual income, you may not be cash-strapped. But you probably have to limit your leisure spending to the things that matter most to you. If you set those priorities at the start of each year, you may find that you're able to do all the things you want to without falling behind on things like home maintenance, car insurance, and utility bills.

Manage your savings carefully

All told, a $600,000 nest egg could lead to a comfortable and financially stable retirement. But you need to have a plan for how you'll manage your savings. That means landing on a withdrawal rate that works for you and budgeting carefully.

If you commit to both things, you may be able to enjoy your senior years to the fullest without having to constantly worry about how you'll cover your costs.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

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