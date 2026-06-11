What Does Denmark's FSD Approval Mean for Tesla in Europe?

Tesla, Inc. TSLA has received regulatory clearance for its Full Self-Driving (Supervised) system in Denmark, representing another milestone in the technology’s European expansion. The approval, announced on June 9, 2026, makes Denmark the fourth European market to authorize FSD Supervised, following the Netherlands, Lithuania, and Estonia. The rollout to eligible Danish customers is expected to begin shortly.



Denmark’s decision is particularly interesting because the country had previously been part of a group of Nordic nations, including Sweden, Finland and Norway, that voiced concerns about FSD during European-level discussions. The objections focused on several issues, including the system’s tendency to exceed posted speed limits, its ability to operate safely on icy roads, and whether the term “Full Self-Driving” could give a misleading impression of the technology’s actual capabilities.



Nevertheless, Denmark ultimately approved the system through its national recognition process after conducting its own review of the technical documentation. The decision underscores the growing divergence between skepticism at the EU level and individual countries' willingness to move forward with approvals, illustrating the dual-track regulatory landscape emerging across Europe.



The Danish Road Traffic Authority granted provisional authorization after reviewing the original type approval issued by the Dutch vehicle regulator, RDW, on April 10, 2026. This recognition framework enables individual countries to accept the Dutch certification rather than wait for broader EU-wide regulatory alignment, helping speed up deployment across the region. The approach has already accelerated adoption, with Lithuania enabling FSD Supervised on May 20, 2026, and Estonia following on May 29, 2026.



Per the data from the Netherlands, vehicles using FSD Supervised experienced 3.5 times fewer collisions than those driven manually between April 10, 2026 and June 5, 2026. Tesla also reported no highway crashes during more than 16.6 million kilometers of FSD Supervised driving over the same period, which suggests that when used as intended, the technology could contribute to improved road safety.



Tesla’s European expansion adds to a global FSD Supervised presence that now spans 12 countries. The company continues to refine the software through over-the-air updates informed by real-world driving data collected from millions of miles.



In Denmark, access is expected to be offered first to owners of compatible vehicles, particularly those equipped with Tesla’s newer Hardware 4 (HW4) platform, although specific eligibility requirements and rollout schedules have yet to be finalized.



While Tesla continues to expand FSD Supervised across Europe, other automakers are also advancing their driver-assistance and autonomous-driving strategies, highlighting the broader industry push toward software-defined mobility. TSLA carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



General Motors Company GM is steadily expanding the road network supported by Super Cruise, extending the hands-free driving system beyond highways while maintaining a strong focus on safety, reliability and customer trust. General Motors’ Super Cruise customers have logged more than 1 billion miles using the hands-free driving system. General Motors expects its Super Cruise subscriber base to surpass 850,000 by year-end.



Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN plans to launch point-to-point autonomous driving later this year, followed by hands-off, eyes-off Level 3 capability in 2027 and Level 4 robotaxi deployment in 2028. Rivian’s paid Autonomy+ adoption rates are already exceeding internal expectations. This matters because software and autonomy services typically carry much higher margins than vehicle manufacturing. If autonomy monetization scales successfully, recurring subscription revenues could improve Rivian’s profitability, stabilize cash flow and support higher valuation multiples similar to those of technology companies rather than traditional automakers.

Tesla’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Tesla has underperformed the Zacks Automotive – Domestic industry year to date. Tesla has lost 15.1% compared with the industry decline of 9%.



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From a valuation perspective, Tesla appears overvalued. Going by its price/sales ratio, the company is trading at a forward sales multiple of 13.54, higher than the industry’s 3.48.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 EPS has moved down a penny in the past 30 days, while for 2027 EPS, it has moved down a penny in the past seven days.



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