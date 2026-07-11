What to Do With Your 401(k) If Retirement Is 3 Years Away

Key Points

If you're nearing retirement, it may be time to reduce risk in your 401(k).

That doesn't mean you should stop contributing.

You may be able to make catch-up contributions that boost your balance nicely.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

If you're three years away from retirement, you may be looking forward to that next stage of life. But it's important to make sure you're prepared financially. That means estimating your annual spending needs and determining how much income you can expect each month from Social Security, among other things.

It's also important to make sure your 401(k) is set up for success. Here are three key moves to prioritize now if you're aiming to make your workforce exit in three years.

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1. Review your investment mix

When you're in the process of building wealth in your 401(k) plan, it's smart to load up on stocks. But when you're nearing retirement, it's generally smart to unload some risk by reducing your exposure to stocks and increasing your bond allocation.

That said, if most of your 401(k) is in a target date fund, you may not have to do much. Target date funds are designed to adjust allocations automatically. Just make sure the date of your target date fund actually matches your retirement date more or less. If you're retiring 10 years earlier than planned, for example, you may need to make active adjustments to your investments.

2. Develop a withdrawal strategy

The money in your 401(k) isn't meant to be spent all at once. Now's the time to see what annual amount you can expect to have access to.

To do that, figure out what withdrawal rate you're comfortable with. You can use the popular 4% rule or take a more conservative approach if you're retiring on the early side and stick to a 3% or 3.5% withdrawal rate. And if you're retiring in your 70s, 5% may work for you.

3. Don't stop contributing

If you're happy with your 401(k) balance, you may be inclined to stop funding that account. But remember: If you contribute to a traditional 401(k), you can shield some of your income from the IRS. Plus, if your company offers a match, contributing funds from your paycheck could help you score free money.

If you're not thrilled with your 401(k) balance, you should know that if you're between the ages of 60 and 63, you can make a special "super catch-up contribution" of $11,250 instead of the standard $8,000. Do that for a couple of years, and you may end up a lot happier with your 401(k) by the time you retire.

The three-year period leading up to retirement is a crucial one. Pay attention to your 401(k) to make it a smoother path.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

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