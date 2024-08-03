What Is the Dividend Payout for Occidental Petroleum?

With a robust portfolio of upstream assets located in the United States, Middle East, and Latin America as well as a strong pipeline business, Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) stands as a leading energy stock and one of the core holdings in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio. In fact, Occidental Petroleum provides about $56 million ($224 million annualized) in quarterly dividend income to Berkshire Hathaway from its ownership of the energy company's common stock alone.

But just because the stock has received the Warren Buffett seal of approval doesn't make it an automatic buy. Let's investigate Occidental's dividend a little further for a better understanding of the payout.

This dividend is secure thanks to strong free cash flow

Driven by strong performance from its U.S. onshore assets as well as its midstream and OxyChem businesses, Occidental Petroleum reported free cash flow of more than $700 million in the first quarter of 2024. This more than covered the $332 million that the company paid out in dividends on its common and preferred stocks. The quarterly dividend payment on its common stock totaled $0.22 per share in the first quarter, and it will be the same for the upcoming dividend payment on Oct. 15. Currently, this translates to a forward dividend yield of about 1.5% for Occidental Petroleum stock.

This Q1 2024 performance was hardly a flash in the pan for the company. In 2023, Occidental reported $5.5 billion in free cash flow, adequately covering the $1.3 billion that it paid out in total dividends. Management foresees strong free cash flow generation in the days ahead following the CrownRock acquisition, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024.

Should income investors gas up on Occidental Petroleum stock?

Although its dividend yield isn't as high as that of some of its oil and gas dividend-paying peers, Occidental Petroleum is worth consideration for those looking to boost their passive income. Prospective investors should check in with the company's reporting of its financial results on Aug. 7, though, for greater insight into the company's finances.

Should you invest $1,000 in Occidental Petroleum right now?

Before you buy stock in Occidental Petroleum, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Occidental Petroleum wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $657,306!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2024

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool recommends Occidental Petroleum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.