What Is the Dividend Payout for Disney?

How much does Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) pay in dividends? The short answer is that the latest dividend paid by the House of Mouse was $0.45 per share. This was paid to shareholders of record as of July 8, 2024 on July 25, 2024. If you owned 100 shares of Disney stock, you would have received a $45 dividend payment.

However, there's more to the story. For one thing, Disney is a rare example of a stock that pays a semi-annual (twice-a-year) dividend rather than a quarterly one. And second, Disney suspended its dividend in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and only resumed its payments in January 2024.

Disney's recent dividend history

As mentioned, Disney resumed its dividend after a four-year pause in January 2024. The company declared a dividend of $0.30 per share, which was paid to shareholders on Jan. 10. The latest (July) dividend represents a 50% increase over the previous payment amount.

However, even the $0.45 dividend isn't close to where it was before the pandemic-driven pause. The last semi-annual dividend paid by Disney prior to the pandemic was $0.88 in January 2020. Since switching from annual to semi-annual dividends in 2015, Disney had raised its payout four times before the pause. In short, the current dividend is about 49% lower than the pre-pandemic level.

Will Disney's dividend continue to grow?

Not only is Disney's dividend far below its pre-COVID level, but it represents an annualized yield of just over 1%, based on the current stock price.

While we don't know what Disney's future plans are, we do know that increasing shareholder returns is a big focus for management -- and that includes both dividends and stock buybacks. With Disney's profitability clearly heading in the right direction, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the dividend increase further in the near future.

Matt Frankel has positions in Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.