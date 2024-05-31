What a Comfortable Retirement Costs in America’s Cheapest Beach Towns

A retirement plan that includes comfortably living in a beach town doesn’t have to be an unattainable dream. By choosing one of America’s cheaper coastal locales, you can enjoy the best of seaside living without compromising your financial stability or your nest egg. These towns offer affordable housing, reasonable daily expenses and a good quality of life, ensuring a relaxing and fulfilling retirement by the sea.

Check Out: 16 Best Places To Retire in the US That Feel Like Europe

Up Next: 7 Common Debt Scenarios That Could Impact Your Retirement — and How To Handle Them

GOBankingRates conducted a study that evaluated the cost-of-living indexes and national average expenditure costs for retirees, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, to calculate the average expenditure cost in each city. Using the average mortgage and expenditure costs the average total cost of living for each city can be calculated. The cities were sorted to show the cheapest to the most expensive.

Here are some other key takeaways:

Of the cities found, Texas has 4 of the top 10 cheapest beach towns for retirees.

Westport, Washington, had the highest average home value on the list coming in around $297,761.77.

Texas had the biggest city by population on this list with Corpus Christi which has about 317,804 residents, 45,963 of whom are of retirement age at 65 and over.

Take a look at 25 cheap beach towns you can fit into your retirement goals, ranked from lowest to highest income needed to retire comfortably after Social Security is factored in.

1. Retiring in Port Arthur, Texas

Retirement age population (65 and up) : 7,352

: 7,352 Average mortgage cost : $629.65

: $629.65 Average monthly cost of living : $2,361.35

: $2,361.35 Income needed (after Social Security) for a comfortable retirement: $993.65

Learn More: I’m a Financial Planner: 5 Ways Not To Spend Down Your Savings in Retirement

Do You? 5 Signs Boomers Have Enough Savings To Last in Retirement

2. Retiring in Pascagoula, Mississippi

Retirement age population (65 and up) : 3,308

: 3,308 Average mortgage cost : $811.81

: $811.81 Average monthly cost of living : $2,553.99

: $2,553.99 Income needed (after Social Security) for a comfortable retirement: $1,378.94

Read More: I’m a Baby Boomer Who Had To Un-Retire: 3 Money Lessons I Wish I’d Known

3. Retiring in Michigan City, Indiana

Retirement age population (65 and up) : 5,552

: 5,552 Average mortgage cost : $979.04

: $979.04 Average monthly cost of living : $2,608.85

: $2,608.85 Income needed (after Social Security) for a comfortable retirement: $1,488.67

4. Retiring in Freeport, Texas

Retirement age population (65 and up) : 1,299

: 1,299 Average mortgage cost : $849.45

: $849.45 Average monthly cost of living : $2,709.94

: $2,709.94 Income needed (after Social Security) for a comfortable retirement: $1,690.85

5. Retiring in Port Lavaca, Texas

Retirement age population (65 and up) : 2,027

: 2,027 Average mortgage cost : $1,063.03

: $1,063.03 Average monthly cost of living : $2,801.88

: $2,801.88 Income needed (after Social Security) for a comfortable retirement: $1,874.72

See More: 4 Places To Retire That Are Better Than Florida — and Way Cheaper

6. Retiring in Palacios, Texas

Retirement age population (65 and up) : 723

: 723 Average mortgage cost : $1,125.66

: $1,125.66 Average monthly cost of living : $2,878.66

: $2,878.66 Income needed (after Social Security) for a comfortable retirement: $2,028.28

7. Retiring in Gulfport, Mississippi

Retirement age population (65 and up) : 10,570

: 10,570 Average mortgage cost : $1,141.12

: $1,141.12 Average monthly cost of living : $2,885.66

: $2,885.66 Income needed (after Social Security) for a comfortable retirement: $2,042.29

8. Retiring in Grand Isle, Louisiana

Retirement age population (65 and up) : 166

: 166 Average mortgage cost : $1,085.70

: $1,085.70 Average monthly cost of living : $2,944.66

: $2,944.66 Income needed (after Social Security) for a comfortable retirement: $2,160.27

9. Retiring in Mobile, Alabama

Retirement age population (65 and up) : 31,516

: 31,516 Average mortgage cost : $1,145.03

: $1,145.03 Average monthly cost of living : $2,991.74

: $2,991.74 Income needed (after Social Security) for a comfortable retirement: $2,254.44

10. Retiring in Algoma, Wisconsin

Retirement age population (65 and up) : 775

: 775 Average mortgage cost : $1,342.04

: $1,342.04 Average monthly cost of living : $2,997.06

: $2,997.06 Income needed (after Social Security) for a comfortable retirement: $2,265.08

Peaceful Living: 7 Places To Retire That Are Similar to Europe but Way Cheaper

11. Retiring in Texas City, Texas

Retirement age population (65 and up) : 8,118

: 8,118 Average mortgage cost : $1,293.68

: $1,293.68 Average monthly cost of living : $3,037.44

: $3,037.44 Income needed (after Social Security) for a comfortable retirement: $2,345.84

12. Retiring in Biloxi, Mississippi

Retirement age population (65 and up) : 7,415

: 7,415 Average mortgage cost : $1,310.21

: $1,310.21 Average monthly cost of living : $3,056.68

: $3,056.68 Income needed (after Social Security) for a comfortable retirement: $2,384.32

13. Retiring in Waveland, Mississippi

Retirement age population (65 and up) : 1,276

: 1,276 Average mortgage cost : $1,254.29

: $1,254.29 Average monthly cost of living : $3,062.18

: $3,062.18 Income needed (after Social Security) for a comfortable retirement: $2,395.32

14. Retiring in Cameron, Louisiana

Retirement age population (65 and up) : 33

: 33 Average mortgage cost : $1,146.58

: $1,146.58 Average monthly cost of living : $3,141.66

: $3,141.66 Income needed (after Social Security) for a comfortable retirement: $2,554.28

Election Year: I’m an Economist: Here’s My Prediction for Social Security If Biden Wins the 2024 Election

15. Retiring in Corpus Christi, Texas

Retirement age population (65 and up) : 45,963

: 45,963 Average mortgage cost : $1,337.76

: $1,337.76 Average monthly cost of living : $3,167.45

: $3,167.45 Income needed (after Social Security) for a comfortable retirement: $2,605.86

16. Retiring in Brunswick, Georgia

Retirement age population (65 and up) : 2,711

: 2,711 Average mortgage cost : $1,448.61

: $1,448.61 Average monthly cost of living : $3,174.57

: $3,174.57 Income needed (after Social Security) for a comfortable retirement: $2,620.10

17. Retiring in Atlantic City, New Jersey

Retirement age population (65 and up) : 6,070

: 6,070 Average mortgage cost : $1,408.71

: $1,408.71 Average monthly cost of living : $3,225.49

: $3,225.49 Income needed (after Social Security) for a comfortable retirement: $2,721.94

Cut Expenses: Retirement Spending: 9 Things Even Spendthrifts Don’t Waste Money On

18. Retiring in Ocean Springs, Mississippi

Retirement age population (65 and up) : 3,427

: 3,427 Average mortgage cost : $1,549.72

: $1,549.72 Average monthly cost of living : $3,337.20

: $3,337.20 Income needed (after Social Security) for a comfortable retirement: $2,945.37

19. Retiring in Portland, Texas

Retirement age population (65 and up) : 2,727

: 2,727 Average mortgage cost : $1,563.26

: $1,563.26 Average monthly cost of living : $3,356.36

: $3,356.36 Income needed (after Social Security) for a comfortable retirement: $2,983.67

20. Retiring in Pensacola, Florida

Retirement age population (65 and up) : 10,927

: 10,927 Average mortgage cost : $1,557.19

: $1,557.19 Average monthly cost of living : $3,367.48

: $3,367.48 Income needed (after Social Security) for a comfortable retirement: $3,005.93

21. Retiring in Hampton, Virginia

Retirement age population (65 and up) : 21,761

: 21,761 Average mortgage cost : $1,602.44

: $1,602.44 Average monthly cost of living : $3,470.16

: $3,470.16 Income needed (after Social Security) for a comfortable retirement: $3,211.27

Be Aware: 4 Ways Baby Boomers Become ‘House Poor’ in Retirement

22. Retiring in Panama City, Florida

Retirement age population (65 and up) : 6,176

: 6,176 Average mortgage cost : $1,693.63

: $1,693.63 Average monthly cost of living : $3,509.08

: $3,509.08 Income needed (after Social Security) for a comfortable retirement: $3,289.12

23. Retiring in Westport, Washington

Retirement age population (65 and up) : 536

: 536 Average mortgage cost : $1,772.13

: $1,772.13 Average monthly cost of living : $3,510.13

: $3,510.13 Income needed (after Social Security) for a comfortable retirement: $3,291.21

24. Retiring in Essex, Maryland

Retirement age population (65 and up) : 6,701

: 6,701 Average mortgage cost : $1,662.23

: $1,662.23 Average monthly cost of living : $3,541.80

: $3,541.80 Income needed (after Social Security) for a comfortable retirement: $3,354.55

Look Forward: 7 Bills You Never Have To Pay When You Retire

25. Retiring in Daytona Beach, Florida

Retirement age population (65 and up) : 15,772

: 15,772 Average mortgage cost : $1,768.03

: $1,768.03 Average monthly cost of living : $3,570.83

: $3,570.83 Income needed (after Social Security) for a comfortable retirement: $3,412.62

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed beach cities from across the country to find the cheapest place to retire comfortably in the cheapest beach towns. First GOBankingRates found almost 200 unique beach towns across the country as sourced from Far&Wide, Thrillist, Realtor, EnjoyTravel, and WSAZ3. For each city a number of factors were found including; the total population, population aged 65 and over both sourced from the US Census American Community Survey, the average single-family home value from April 2024 as sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index, the cost of living indexes as sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces, and livability index as sourced from AreaVibes. The cost of living indexes were used with the national average expenditure costs for retired residents, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for retired residents, to calculate the average expenditure cost in each city. By assuming a 10% downpayment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost for each city can be calculated. Using the average mortgage cost and the average expenditure costs the average total cost of living for each city can be calculated. The cities were sorted to show the cheapest to the most expensive. To find the amount needed for a comfortable retirement, GOBankingRates used the 50/30/20 rule that states the needs should be half of the household income. To find the amount needed for a comfortable retirement, the total cost of living was doubled. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 24, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What a Comfortable Retirement Costs in America’s Cheapest Beach Towns

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.