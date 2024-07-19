What Awaits for Kimberly-Clark's (KMB) Q2 Earnings Release?

Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB is likely to register a top-line decline when it reports second-quarter 2023 earnings on Jul 23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $5.1 billion, suggesting a drop of 1.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The company’s bottom line is likely to rise year over year in the fiscal second quarter. The consensus mark for quarterly earnings has increased by a penny in the past seven days to $1.68 per share. This indicates growth of 1.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. KMB has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.3%, on average.

Things To Note

Kimberly-Clark benefits from its proactive approach, like cost-saving efforts and revenue growth management. Its focus on innovation, consumer-centric approach and strategic investments in product development have been leading to successful launches and market expansion. Commitment toward growth opportunities, including leveraging brand investments, enhancing product mix and driving volume improvement through consumer-focused strategies, also bodes well. We expect organic sales growth of 4.8%, with volumes increasing 1.1% in the to-be-reported quarter.



KMB maintains a cautious stance regarding the macroeconomic landscape due to continued turbulence and potential headwinds, including rising input costs, supply chain volatility and currency fluctuations. The company has been encountering cost inflationary pressures stemming from the surge in energy expenses. The persistence of these trends is likely to have impacted the company’s profitability in the second quarter.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Kimberly-Clark Corporation price-eps-surprise | Kimberly-Clark Corporation Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Kimberly-Clark this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Kimberly-Clark carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of +1.52%.

Other Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some more companies worth considering, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Colgate-Palmolive CL currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.97% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CL’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $5 billion, which suggests growth of 4% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days at 87 cents per share. The estimate suggests almost 13% growth from the year-ago reported quarter. CL has delivered an earnings surprise of 4.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Philip Morris International PM currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.42% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to register top-line growth when it reports second-quarter 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Philip Morris’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $9.1 million, calling for growth of 1.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PM’s quarterly earnings is pegged at $1.55 per share. The consensus mark indicates a 3.1% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. PM delivered an earnings beat of 3.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Coty COTY has an Earnings ESP of +22.73% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is expected to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COTY’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days at 5 cents per share. The consensus mark for earnings indicates a 400% surge from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Coty’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.4 billion, which indicates growth of 1.9% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. COTY has delivered a negative earnings surprise of 22.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



