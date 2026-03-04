What Are 3 Great Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now?

Key Points

Investing in technology stocks has become difficult in many respects. Many of them surged amid the AI boom, but now with a lot of investors questioning the long-term effects of AI on the industry, investors have become skittish.

Fortunately, such uncertainty often turns to opportunity as paths forward become clearer and valuations become increasingly attractive. Knowing that, investors may want to consider positions in these three tech stocks.

The Trade Desk

One of the more shocking recent stock price declines has occurred in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) since December 2024. Since peaking at just above $141 per share, the stock has lost over 80% of its value.

So, what happened? The Trade Desk faces typical ad industry struggles like economic uncertainty, and lately, AI platforms are bypassing platforms where companies once posted ads. The company has also struggled with data privacy regulations.

Additionally, digital ad giants like Alphabet and Amazon bar platforms like The Trade Desk from buying ads on owned platforms. This puts the company at a competitive disadvantage when advertising on these large platforms.

Nonetheless, one has to question whether the selling has gone too far, especially considering that its customer retention remains above 95% as it has for the last 12 years. In 2025, revenue has risen by 18%. That's not as fast as in the past, but it is still a robust growth rate. That increased profits by around 13% amid a spike in income tax expenses.

Now, its P/E ratio is at an all-time low of 28, and its forward multiple is at just 12. In a world where the average S&P 500 company sells for 30 times earnings, The Trade Desk looks increasingly like a stock that could outperform the S&P 500 in 2026.

Sea Limited

Southeast Asian tech conglomerate Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) does not attract wide attention outside that region. However, its Shopee e-commerce segment and Monee consumer credit business are industry leaders in Southeast Asia, a region of around 650 million people.

Moreover, its digital gaming business Garena produces Free Fire, which has been one of the most downloaded mobile games in recent years.

Admittedly, the company operates primarily in developing markets, which can bring uncertainty. Competition has intensified in its e-commerce markets, and the mobile gaming industry has grown more slowly in recent months. With that, the stock has dropped by approximately 45% from its September highs.

Still, one has to wonder whether the market might have overreacted. In the first nine months of 2025, revenue of over $16 billion grew by 35% as all three segments reported robust increases. During that time, it also earned almost $1.2 billion in net income, up from $207 million in the same year-ago period.

For 2026, analysts forecast 24% revenue growth. While that is robust, it would signify a meaningful slowdown, and that could sour some investors on the company, given its 46 P/E ratio. Nonetheless, at a forward P/E ratio of 22, it is looking increasingly inexpensive, and as the growth continues in Southeast Asia, the low forward multiple could help spark a recovery in Sea Limited stock.

Lyft

Investors tend to think of Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) merely as a smaller competitor to Uber Technologies. However, the company has captured its share of the rideshare market and has the growth to show for it. Like Uber, it is also partnering with autonomous vehicle companies in hopes of becoming a platform where such rides are booked.

Unfortunately, the company has failed to impress investors. With that, the stock has lost about 45% of its value from its November high. Nonetheless, it reported a 15% increase in gross bookings in 2025, which could bode well for the future even though the revenue of $6.3 billion rose by just 9%. Also, while it reported just over $2.8 billion in net income, all of that profit came from a $2.9 billion income tax benefit.

Still, thefinancial newsis not all bad. Its 2025 free cash flow was just over $1.1 billion, 46% more than in 2024. Amid that gain, the company has allocated $1 billion to share buybacks.

Investors should also keep its valuation in mind. Even though the tax benefit skewed the P/E ratio, Lyft stock sells for just 9 times forward earnings. Between the growth and the likely reduction in shares outstanding, its share price is likely to get a lift.

Will Healy has positions in Sea Limited, The Trade Desk, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Lyft, Sea Limited, The Trade Desk, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

