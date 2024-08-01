What Analysts Are Saying About Waters Stock

Ratings for Waters (NYSE:WAT) were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 5 3 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Waters and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $317.44, accompanied by a high estimate of $375.00 and a low estimate of $275.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 0.46% from the previous average price target of $316.00.

The standing of Waters among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Underweight $300.00 $275.00 Justin Bowers Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $310.00 $330.00 Puneet Souda Leerink Partners Raises Outperform $375.00 $325.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $300.00 $320.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Underweight $275.00 $295.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Underweight $295.00 $300.00 Dan Brennan TD Cowen Raises Hold $358.00 $350.00 Daniel Arias Stifel Raises Hold $332.00 $330.00 Catherine Ramsey Baird Lowers Neutral $312.00 $319.00

Delving into Waters's Background

Water sells liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis tools. These analytical instruments provide essential information on various products, such as their molecular structures and physical properties, to help clients enhance the health and well-being of end users. As a percentage of sales in 2023, Waters generated 57% from biopharmaceutical customers, 31% from industrial clients, and 12% from academic/government institutions.

A Deep Dive into Waters's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Waters's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -22.29%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Waters's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.05%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Waters's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.49%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Waters's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.24% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Waters's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.64. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

