What Analysts Are Saying About Valneva Stock

Ratings for Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Valneva and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $26.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $26.00 and a low estimate of $26.00. Staying constant with the previous average price target, the current average remains unchanged.

The perception of Valneva by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $26.00 -

Delving into Valneva's Background

Valneva SE is a vaccine company focused on developing life-saving vaccines. Its portfolio includes three vaccines for travelers. The segments of the group are Commercialized vaccines which relate to marketed vaccines, the group's vaccines IXIARO/JESPECT, DUKORAL, IXCHIQ; Covid includes development, manufacturing, & distribution related to the COVID-19 vaccine, Vaccine candidates which relate to research and development programs to generate new approvable products to generate future cash flows from product sales through partnering with pharmaceutical companies; & Technologies and services which relate to services and inventions at a commercialization stage. The company generates the majority of its revenue from product sales.

Valneva's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Valneva faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.25% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Valneva's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 179.86% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 37.11%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Valneva's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.24%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Valneva's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.12, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

