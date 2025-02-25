What Analysts Are Saying About V2X Stock

V2X (NYSE:VVX) underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 2 0 1 Last 30D 0 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 1

Analysts have recently evaluated V2X and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $64.38, accompanied by a high estimate of $80.00 and a low estimate of $54.00. A 9.11% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $70.83.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive V2X is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Gesuale Raymond James Lowers Outperform $60.00 $65.00 Ken Herbert RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $54.00 $58.00 Trevor Walsh Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $80.00 $80.00 Jason Gursky Citigroup Announces Buy $64.00 - Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $80.00 $80.00 Brian Gesuale Raymond James Lowers Outperform $65.00 $72.00 Ken Herbert RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $58.00 $70.00 Noah Poponak Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $54.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to V2X. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of V2X compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for V2X's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of V2X's market position.

All You Need to Know About V2X

V2X Inc is a U.S.-based company that provides services to the U.S. government. It operates as one segment and offers facility and logistics services and information technology mission support and engineering and digital integration services. The information technology and network communications capabilities consist of communications systems operations and maintenance, management and service support, systems installation and activation, system-of-systems engineering and software development, and mission support for the department of defense. The facility and logistics service include airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and others.

V2X: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining V2X's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.0% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: V2X's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.39%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): V2X's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.51%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): V2X's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.48%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: V2X's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.14. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

