What Analysts Are Saying About UMH Properties Stock

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $19.12, along with a high estimate of $21.00 and a low estimate of $17.00. This current average has increased by 9.26% from the previous average price target of $17.50.

The standing of UMH Properties among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Neutral $20.00 $17.00 Gaurav Mehta Alliance Global Partners Announces Buy $21.00 - John Massocca B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy $18.50 $18.50 Richard Anderson Wedbush Maintains Neutral $17.00 $17.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to UMH Properties. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of UMH Properties compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of UMH Properties's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

UMH Properties Inc together with its subsidiaries is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of ownership and operation of manufactured home communities - leasing manufactured homesites to residents . The Company also leases manufactured homes to residents and, through its wholly-owned taxable REIT subsidiary, UMH Sales and Finance, Inc. sells and finances the sale of manufactured homes to residents and prospective residents of its communities and for placement on customers' privately-owned land. The company also owns the land, utility connections, streets, lighting, driveways, common area amenities, and other capital improvements. It earns income from lease agreements for their sites and homes, where the company is the lessor.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: UMH Properties's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.11%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: UMH Properties's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.87%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): UMH Properties's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): UMH Properties's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.04%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: UMH Properties's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.5, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

