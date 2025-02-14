What Analysts Are Saying About Tyler Technologies Stock

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $659.25, a high estimate of $747.00, and a low estimate of $575.00. This current average represents a 0.34% decrease from the previous average price target of $661.50.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Tyler Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $747.00 $701.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $575.00 $575.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $700.00 $700.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $615.00 $670.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Tyler Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tyler Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Tyler Technologies's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Tyler Technologies provides a full suite of software solutions and services that address the needs of cities, counties, schools, courts and other local government entities. The company's three core products are Munis, which is the core ERP system, Odyssey, which is the court management system, or CMS, and payments. The company also provides a variety of add-on modules and offers outsourced property tax assessment services.

Tyler Technologies: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Tyler Technologies's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.84%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Tyler Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.97%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tyler Technologies's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.37%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tyler Technologies's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Tyler Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.2.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

