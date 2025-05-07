What Analysts Are Saying About TScan Therapeutics Stock

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $9.33, along with a high estimate of $15.00 and a low estimate of $3.00. Highlighting a 27.11% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $12.80.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of TScan Therapeutics among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andres Maldonado HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $10.00 $15.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $9.00 $9.00 Maxwell Skor Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $10.00 - Peter Lawson Barclays Lowers Overweight $3.00 $14.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00 Gil Blum Needham Lowers Buy $9.00 $11.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to TScan Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to TScan Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of TScan Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of TScan Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of TScan Therapeutics's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into TScan Therapeutics's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on TScan Therapeutics analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering TScan Therapeutics: A Closer Look

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's liquid tumor TCR-T therapy candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. It is also developing multiplexed TCR-T therapy candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

TScan Therapeutics: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: TScan Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -90.78%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: TScan Therapeutics's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -5384.81%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TScan Therapeutics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -15.24% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): TScan Therapeutics's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -9.96%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: TScan Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.4. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TCRX

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy Mar 2025 Morgan Stanley Assumes Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for TCRX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.