What Analysts Are Saying About TransUnion Stock

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated TransUnion (NYSE:TRU), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $97.6, a high estimate of $106.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $87.00, the current average has increased by 12.18%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of TransUnion among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Manav Patnaik Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $105.00 $80.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $103.00 $96.00 Toni Kaplan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $97.00 $87.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $100.00 - Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $97.00 $90.00 Manav Patnaik Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $80.00 $75.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Raises Outperform $106.00 $85.00 Jeffrey Meuler Baird Raises Outperform $104.00 $94.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Raises Buy $92.00 $89.00 Heather Balsky B of A Securities Announces Buy $92.00 -

Unveiling the Story Behind TransUnion

TransUnion is one of the three leading credit bureaus in the United States, providing the consumer information that is the basis for granting credit. The company also provides fraud detection, marketing, and analytical services. TransUnion operates in over 30 countries, and about a quarter of its revenue comes from international markets.

Financial Insights: TransUnion

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, TransUnion showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.52% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: TransUnion's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.17%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.07%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): TransUnion's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.77%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: TransUnion's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.29. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

