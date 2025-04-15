What Analysts Are Saying About SolarEdge Technologies Stock

Across the recent three months, 15 analysts have shared their insights on SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 9 4 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 6 3 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $16.8, a high estimate of $31.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. Marking an increase of 10.53%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $15.20.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive SolarEdge Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |---------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Julien Dumoulin-Smith|Jefferies |Lowers |Underperform | $9.00|$12.00 | |Biju Perincheril |Susquehanna |Lowers |Neutral | $12.00|$17.00 | |Michael Blum |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $19.00|$20.00 | |Philip Shen |Roth MKM |Raises |Neutral | $20.00|$17.00 | |Julien Dumoulin-Smith|Jefferies |Raises |Underperform | $12.00|$9.00 | |Biju Perincheril |Susquehanna |Raises |Neutral | $17.00|$13.00 | |Brian Lee |Goldman Sachs |Raises |Buy | $31.00|$21.00 | |Christopher Dendrinos|RBC Capital |Raises |Sector Perform | $15.00|$14.00 | |Austin Moeller |Canaccord Genuity |Raises |Hold | $19.00|$18.00 | |Jon Windham |UBS |Raises |Neutral | $22.00|$18.00 | |Kashy Harrison |Piper Sandler |Raises |Underweight | $10.00|$9.00 | |Andrew Percoco |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Equal-Weight | $18.00|$11.00 | |Ameet Thakkar |BMO Capital |Raises |Underperform | $15.00|$13.00 | |Mark Strouse |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $19.00|$21.00 | |Jordan Levy |Truist Securities |Lowers |Hold | $14.00|$15.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to SolarEdge Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SolarEdge Technologies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of SolarEdge Technologies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of SolarEdge Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering SolarEdge Technologies: A Closer Look

SolarEdge Technologies designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations. The company system consists of power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring platform and addresses a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, engineering, procurement, and construction firms and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers.

Financial Insights: SolarEdge Technologies

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, SolarEdge Technologies faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -45.97% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: SolarEdge Technologies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -183.26% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): SolarEdge Technologies's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -38.76%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): SolarEdge Technologies's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.49%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: SolarEdge Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.15. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

