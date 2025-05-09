What Analysts Are Saying About Shoals Technologies Gr Stock

Ratings for Shoals Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:SHLS) were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $5.82, with a high estimate of $7.00 and a low estimate of $3.40. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 8.2%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Shoals Technologies Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Osha Guggenheim Raises Buy $6.00 $5.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $6.00 $5.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Raises Neutral $5.50 $4.50 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Lowers Hold $3.40 $4.60 Jon Windham UBS Lowers Buy $7.00 $8.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $6.00 $8.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $7.00 $8.00 Christopher Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $7.00 $9.00 Philip Shen Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $4.50 $5.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Shoals Technologies Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Shoals Technologies Gr compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Shoals Technologies Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Shoals Technologies Gr's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Shoals Technologies Gr Better

Shoals Technologies Group is a provider of electrical balance of system solutions for solar energy projects, primarily in the United States. EBOS encompasses components that are necessary to carry electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter. The products are sold principally to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Shoals Technologies Gr

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Shoals Technologies Gr faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -11.5% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Shoals Technologies Gr's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.35%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Shoals Technologies Gr's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.05% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.04%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Shoals Technologies Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.25, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

