What Analysts Are Saying About Schrodinger Stock

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $30.25, a high estimate of $37.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. This current average has decreased by 12.75% from the previous average price target of $34.67.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Schrodinger among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Lowers Overweight $25.00 $30.00 Mani Foroohar Leerink Partners Announces Outperform $29.00 - David Lebowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $37.00 $39.00 Matt Hewitt Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $30.00 $35.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Schrodinger. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Schrodinger compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Schrodinger's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About Schrodinger

Schrodinger Inc is a healthcare-based software company. Its operating segments are Software and Drug discovery. Through the Software segment, the company is focused on selling software to transform drug discovery across the life sciences industry and customers in materials science industries. In the Drug discovery segment, it is engaged in generating revenue from a portfolio of preclinical and clinical programs, internally and through collaborations. It generates revenue from the sales of software solutions and from research funding and milestone payments from its drug discovery collaborations.

Schrodinger: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Schrodinger's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -43.51%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -149.53%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Schrodinger's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -10.3%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Schrodinger's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.1%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Schrodinger's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.25, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

