What Analysts Are Saying About Quad/Graphics Stock

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $10.15, a high estimate of $10.30, and a low estimate of $10.00. This current average has increased by 6.84% from the previous average price target of $9.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Quad/Graphics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Steinke Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $10.00 $10.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $10.30 $10.30 Kevin Steinke Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $10.00 $10.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $10.30 $7.70

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Quad/Graphics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Quad/Graphics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Quad/Graphics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Quad/Graphics's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Quad/Graphics: A Closer Look

Quad/Graphics Inc provides print and marketing services to help customers market their products, services, and contents. The company operates in the commercial segment of the printing industry. It operates through three divisions. The United States print and related services segment consists of the company's American operations. Besides the complete set of print and marketing solutions, this segment also manufactures ink. The international segment includes the company's printing business in Europe and Latin America. The corporate segment is engaged in the general and administrative activities as well as associated costs. The company almost generates all its revenue from the American domestic market.

Quad/Graphics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Quad/Graphics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.98%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Quad/Graphics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.66%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Quad/Graphics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.33%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Quad/Graphics's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.35%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Quad/Graphics's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 9.31. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

