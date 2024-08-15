What Analysts Are Saying About PNC Finl Servs Gr Stock

15 analysts have shared their evaluations of PNC Finl Servs Gr (NYSE:PNC) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 3 3 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 2 3 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated PNC Finl Servs Gr and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $186.2, accompanied by a high estimate of $209.00 and a low estimate of $162.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.59% increase from the previous average price target of $173.07.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of PNC Finl Servs Gr by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Buy $200.00 $185.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $177.00 $165.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $200.00 $175.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $165.00 $167.00 Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $182.00 $165.00 Erika Najarian UBS Raises Buy $198.00 $179.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $209.00 $199.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $200.00 $184.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Underperform $162.00 $152.00 Whit Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $204.00 $194.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Raises Outperform $184.00 $155.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Neutral $185.00 $169.00 Erika Najarian UBS Raises Buy $179.00 $165.00 Ken Usdin Jefferies Raises Hold $164.00 $162.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $184.00 $180.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to PNC Finl Servs Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PNC Finl Servs Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of PNC Finl Servs Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of PNC Finl Servs Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on PNC Finl Servs Gr analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind PNC Finl Servs Gr

PNC Financial Services Group is a diversified financial services company offering retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset management, and residential mortgage banking across the United States.

A Deep Dive into PNC Finl Servs Gr's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining PNC Finl Servs Gr's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.75% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: PNC Finl Servs Gr's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 29.01% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): PNC Finl Servs Gr's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.61%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): PNC Finl Servs Gr's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: PNC Finl Servs Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.36, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PNC

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Jan 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral Jan 2022 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for PNC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.