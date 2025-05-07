What Analysts Are Saying About Offerpad Solutions Stock

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $2.54, a high estimate of $4.50, and a low estimate of $1.00. This current average represents a 28.85% decrease from the previous average price target of $3.57.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Offerpad Solutions by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Tomasello Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $1.00 $2.25 Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $1.00 $2.00 Nicholas Jones Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $4.50 $4.50 Ryan Tomasello Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $2.25 $3.15 Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $2.00 $5.00 Nicholas Jones Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $4.50 $4.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Offerpad Solutions. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Offerpad Solutions. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Offerpad Solutions compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Offerpad Solutions compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Offerpad Solutions's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Offerpad Solutions's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc provides a way to buy and sell a home. It uses technology-enabled solutions to remake the home selling and buying experience by offering customers the convenience, control, and certainty to solve their housing needs. It combines fundamental real estate expertise with the data-driven digital Solutions Center platform to efficiently sell and buy their homes online with streamlined access to other services including mortgage, listing, renovation and buyer representation services.

Offerpad Solutions: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Offerpad Solutions's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -27.52% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.94%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Offerpad Solutions's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -30.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Offerpad Solutions's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.32%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Offerpad Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 5.0. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

