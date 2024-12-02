What Analysts Are Saying About Nevro Stock

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Nevro (NYSE:NVRO), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Nevro and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $6.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $7.00 and a low estimate of $4.00. A decline of 16.08% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Nevro. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Cecilia Furlong Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $4.00 $9.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $7.00 $8.00 Adam Maeder Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $6.00 $7.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $7.00 $7.00 Mike Polark Baird Raises Neutral $6.00 $5.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Neutral $6.00 $6.89

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Nevro. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Nevro compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Nevro's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Nevro's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Nevro

Nevro Corp is a medical device company. Its key product is the HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain. Senza generates electrical impulses to relieve pain. The system is implanted by physicians and controlled by patients. It consists of leads, a trial stimulator, an implantable pulse generator, surgical tools, a clinician laptop programmer, a patient remote control, and a mobile charger. The company generates the majority of its revenue in the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Nevro

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Nevro's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.69%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Nevro's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -15.83% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nevro's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -5.6%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -2.56%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Nevro's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.9. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

