What Analysts Are Saying About Kronos Worldwide Stock

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 0 2 2 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 1

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Kronos Worldwide, revealing an average target of $9.25, a high estimate of $11.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 15.62% increase from the previous average price target of $8.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Kronos Worldwide is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $11.00 $9.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Raises Underweight $9.00 $8.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Raises Underweight $8.00 $7.00 Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $9.00 $8.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kronos Worldwide. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Kronos Worldwide compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Kronos Worldwide's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Kronos Worldwide's Background

Kronos Worldwide Inc manufactures and sells titanium dioxide pigments. Titanium dioxide is a white inorganic pigment used in a variety of products. The majority of Kronos' sales come from titanium dioxide used for coatings on automobiles, aircraft, machines, appliances, traffic paint, and in both commercial and residential interiors and exteriors. The second-largest product category is titanium dioxide used for plastics such as packaging materials and food packaging, houseware, appliances, toys, and computer cases. The majority of revenue comes from the United States.

Financial Insights: Kronos Worldwide

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Kronos Worldwide showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.32% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.69%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.02%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kronos Worldwide's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.46% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Kronos Worldwide's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.58, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

