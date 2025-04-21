What Analysts Are Saying About Jamf Holding Stock

Ratings for Jamf Holding (NASDAQ:JAMF) were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $18.6, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. This current average has decreased by 9.0% from the previous average price target of $20.44.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Jamf Holding. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|------------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Raimo Lenschow |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $13.00|$16.00 | |Samik Chatterjee |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $15.00|$18.00 | |Hamza Fodderwala |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $14.00|$16.00 | |Hamza Fodderwala |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $16.00|$20.00 | |Joshua Reilly |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $25.00|$25.00 | |Raimo Lenschow |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $16.00|$17.00 | |Joey Marincek |Citizens Capital Markets|Lowers |Market Outperform| $27.00|$30.00 | |David Hynes |Canaccord Genuity |Lowers |Buy | $19.00|$21.00 | |David Hynes |Canaccord Genuity |Maintains |Buy | $21.00|$21.00 | |Samik Chatterjee |JP Morgan |Announces |Overweight | $20.00|- |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Jamf Holding. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Jamf Holding's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Jamf Holding

Jamf Holding Corp is the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, and its cloud software platform is the vertically focused Apple infrastructure and security platform. The company helps organizations, including businesses, hospitals, schools, and government agencies, connect, manage, and protect Apple products, apps, and corporate resources in the cloud without ever having to touch the devices. It sells its Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, solutions via a subscription model, through a direct sales force, online, and indirectly via its channel partners, including Apple. The company operates in The Americas; Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Financial Insights: Jamf Holding

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Jamf Holding's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.18%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Jamf Holding's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -10.08%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jamf Holding's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.29%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.04%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Jamf Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.52, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

