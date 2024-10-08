What Analysts Are Saying About Health Catalyst Stock

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $13.12, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.92% increase from the previous average price target of $13.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Health Catalyst. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $10.00 $8.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $16.00 $16.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $16.00 $16.00 Anne Samuel JP Morgan Raises Overweight $13.00 $10.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $11.00 $14.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $16.00 $16.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $16.00 $16.00 Jeff Garro Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $7.00 $8.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Health Catalyst. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Health Catalyst compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Health Catalyst's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Health Catalyst's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It has two operating segments. The Technology segment, the key revenue driver, includes data platforms, analytics applications, and support services. This generates revenues mainly from contracts that are cloud-based subscription arrangements, time-based license arrangements, and maintenance and support fees; the Professional Services segment is generally the combination of analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsourcing, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers to more fully configure and utilize the benefits of the technology offerings.

Health Catalyst: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Health Catalyst's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.67%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Health Catalyst's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -17.81% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Health Catalyst's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.78%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Health Catalyst's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -1.95%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.7, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

