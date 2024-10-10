What Analysts Are Saying About Hamilton Insurance Group Stock

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Hamilton Insurance Group, presenting an average target of $22.17, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. This current average reflects an increase of 9.75% from the previous average price target of $20.20.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Hamilton Insurance Group among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $21.00 $20.00 Alex Scott Barclays Announces Overweight $26.00 - Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $19.00 $19.00 Tommy McJoynt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $22.00 $21.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $20.00 $18.00 Matthew Carletti JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $25.00 $23.00

Discovering Hamilton Insurance Group: A Closer Look

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd is a specialty insurance and reinsurance company. It operates globally, with underwriting operations in Lloyd's, Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It operates three principal underwriting platforms (Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select and Hamilton Re) that are categorized into two reporting business segments: International and Bermuda.

Understanding the Numbers: Hamilton Insurance Group's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Hamilton Insurance Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 62.39%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Hamilton Insurance Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 21.83%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hamilton Insurance Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.89%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hamilton Insurance Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.75% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Hamilton Insurance Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.07, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

