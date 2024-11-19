What Analysts Are Saying About Generac Hldgs Stock

Analysts' ratings for Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Generac Hldgs, presenting an average target of $186.7, a high estimate of $210.00, and a low estimate of $172.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $166.00, the current average has increased by 12.47%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Generac Hldgs among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Gengaro Stifel Raises Buy $210.00 $185.00 Jeffrey Osborne TD Cowen Raises Buy $183.00 $172.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $193.00 $148.00 Michael Halloran Baird Lowers Neutral $181.00 $187.00 Chip Moore Roth MKM Raises Neutral $175.00 $160.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Raises Neutral $172.00 $128.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Neutral $178.00 $160.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $190.00 $175.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Raises Buy $210.00 $170.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $175.00 $175.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Generac Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Generac Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Generac Hldgs's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Generac Hldgs

Generac designs and manufactures power generation equipment serving residential, commercial, and industrial markets. It offers standby generators, portable generators, lighting, outdoor power equipment, and a suite of clean energy products. Sales generated in the United States account for the majority of total sales.

Financial Milestones: Generac Hldgs's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Generac Hldgs's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.61%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Generac Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.69%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Generac Hldgs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.76% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Generac Hldgs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.21% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Generac Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.69, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

