What Analysts Are Saying About Fifth Third Bancorp Stock

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $49.0, with a high estimate of $51.00 and a low estimate of $47.00. Marking an increase of 11.36%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $44.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Fifth Third Bancorp is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $51.00 $43.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $47.00 $46.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $51.00 $47.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $47.00 $40.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fifth Third Bancorp. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Fifth Third Bancorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Fifth Third Bancorp's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Fifth Third Bancorp's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Fifth Third Bancorp analyst ratings.

Discovering Fifth Third Bancorp: A Closer Look

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial-services company headquartered in Cincinnati. The company has over $200 billion in assets and operates numerous full-service banking branches and ATMs throughout Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina.

Breaking Down Fifth Third Bancorp's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Fifth Third Bancorp faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.02% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 27.69%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fifth Third Bancorp's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.3%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fifth Third Bancorp's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.26%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, Fifth Third Bancorp adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FITB

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 UBS Initiates Coverage On Buy Jan 2022 Baird Downgrades Outperform Neutral Dec 2021 Citigroup Maintains Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for FITB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.