What Analysts Are Saying About Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Build-A-Bear Workshop and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $40.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $41.00 and a low estimate of $38.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $40.17, the current average has increased by 0.82%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Build-A-Bear Workshop. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $41.00 $41.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $41.00 $41.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $41.00 $41.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $41.00 $41.00 Greg Gibas Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $38.00 $36.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $41.00 $41.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Build-A-Bear Workshop. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Build-A-Bear Workshop compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Build-A-Bear Workshop's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Build-A-Bear Workshop's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Build-A-Bear Workshop analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of customized stuffed animals and related products. The company operates through three segments. Its Direct-to-consumer segment with key revenue, includes the operating activities of corporately-managed locations and other retail delivery operations in the U.S., Canada, China, Denmark, Ireland, and the U.K., including the company's e-commerce sites and temporary stores. The international franchising segment includes the licensing activities of the company's franchise agreements with store locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and Africa. The commercial segment includes the transactions with other businesses, mainly comprised of licensing the intellectual properties for third-party use and wholesale activities.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Build-A-Bear Workshop

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Build-A-Bear Workshop's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.36% as of 31 July, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Build-A-Bear Workshop's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.85%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.91%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.22%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Build-A-Bear Workshop's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.81, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BBW

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy Dec 2021 Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy Aug 2021 Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for BBW

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.