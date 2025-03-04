What Analysts Are Saying About argenx Stock

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for argenx, revealing an average target of $710.7, a high estimate of $741.00, and a low estimate of $680.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.78% from the previous average price target of $665.60.

The perception of argenx by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joel Beatty Baird Raises Neutral $680.00 $650.00 Leland Gershell Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $704.00 $675.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $741.00 $723.00 Jason Butler Citizens Capital Markets Raises Outperform $701.00 $696.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $720.00 $717.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $717.00 $670.00 Joon Lee Truist Securities Raises Buy $700.00 $660.00 Jason Butler JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $696.00 $606.00 Allison Bratzel Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $725.00 $620.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $723.00 $639.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to argenx. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of argenx compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of argenx's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Argenx is a Dutch biopharmaceutical company focused on developing antibody-based therapies for rare autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product, Vyvgart (efgartigimod), was approved by the FDA in December 2021 for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). In 2022, Argenx also received FDA approval for Vyvgart Hytrulo, a subcutaneous formulation of Vyvgart, offering a more convenient option compared with Vyvgart's intravenous administration. In 2024, the FDA approved Vyvgart Hytrulo for Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, a rare immune-mediated neuromuscular disorder of the peripheral nervous system. Argenx is focused on innovation and developing its pipeline for treatments such as primary immune thrombocytopenia, thyroid eye disease, and Sjogren's Disease.

Understanding the Numbers: argenx's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: argenx's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 28.81%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: argenx's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 104.84% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 14.08%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): argenx's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 12.48%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

