What Analysts Are Saying About Amgen Stock

Analysts' ratings for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Amgen, revealing an average target of $349.0, a high estimate of $405.00, and a low estimate of $215.00. Observing a 3.48% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $337.25.

The standing of Amgen among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Geoff Meacham Citigroup Announces Neutral $335.00 - Michael Yee Jefferies Maintains Buy $380.00 $380.00 Colin Bristow UBS Lowers Neutral $326.00 $335.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $405.00 $405.00 Yaron Weber TD Cowen Raises Buy $383.00 $381.00 Aaron Gal Bernstein Announces Outperform $380.00 - Robyn Karnauskas Truist Securities Raises Hold $333.00 $320.00 Carter Gould Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $315.00 $300.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $405.00 - Gregory Renza RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $362.00 $362.00 Brian Skorney Baird Maintains Underperform $215.00 $215.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Amgen

Amgen is a leader in biotechnology-based human therapeutics. Flagship drugs include red blood cell boosters Epogen and Aranesp, immune system boosters Neupogen and Neulasta, and Enbrel and Otezla for inflammatory diseases. Amgen introduced its first cancer therapeutic, Vectibix, in 2006 and markets bone-strengthening drug Prolia/Xgeva (approved 2010) and Evenity (2019). The acquisition of Onyx bolstered the firm's therapeutic oncology portfolio with Kyprolis. Recent launches include Repatha (cholesterol-lowering), Aimovig (migraine), Lumakras (lung cancer), and Tezspire (asthma). The 2023 Horizon acquisition brings several rare-disease drugs, including thyroid eye disease drug Tepezza. Amgen also has a growing biosimilar portfolio.

Amgen's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Amgen's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 23.18%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Amgen's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 33.28% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amgen's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 42.08%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amgen's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.11%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Amgen's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 8.02. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

