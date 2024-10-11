What Analysts Are Saying About Alignment Healthcare Stock

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Alignment Healthcare, presenting an average target of $10.0, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $7.90, the current average has increased by 26.58%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Alignment Healthcare is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Ha Baird Raises Outperform $11.00 $10.00 Gary Taylor TD Cowen Raises Buy $10.00 $8.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $10.00 $8.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Underweight $7.00 $4.50 Craig Jones Stifel Raises Buy $12.00 $9.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Alignment Healthcare. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Alignment Healthcare compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Alignment Healthcare's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering Alignment Healthcare: A Closer Look

Alignment Healthcare Inc is a next-generation, consumer-centric platform that is revolutionizing the healthcare experience for seniors through Medicare Advantage plans. These plans are marketed and sold direct-to-consumer, allowing seniors to select the manner in which customers receive healthcare coverage and services on an annual basis. The company combines a technology platform and clinical model for more effective health outcomes.

Financial Insights: Alignment Healthcare

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Alignment Healthcare showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 47.34% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Alignment Healthcare's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.52%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alignment Healthcare's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -18.86%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alignment Healthcare's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.56%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, Alignment Healthcare faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

