What Analysts Are Saying About Adient Stock

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated Adient (NYSE:ADNT), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 0 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $28.1, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 13.08% lower than the prior average price target of $32.33.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Adient. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $21.00 $32.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $27.00 $31.00 Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $24.00 $29.00 Colin Langan UBS Lowers Neutral $24.00 $27.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Lowers Buy $40.00 $42.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $31.00 $32.00 Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $29.00 $34.00 Colin Langan UBS Lowers Neutral $27.00 $31.00 James Picariello Exane BNP Paribas Announces Neutral $26.00 - Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $32.00 $33.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Adient. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Adient compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Adient's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Adient Better

Adient began trading Oct. 31, 2016, when Johnson Controls spun off its automotive experience segment into this new company. Adient is the leading seating supplier to the industry with about one third of theglobal market Its share in China is now nearly 20%, down from about 45%, following the sale of its main joint venture there at the end of fiscal 2021. Unconsolidated seating revenue from joint ventures after factoring in the sale was about $3.8 billion in fiscal 2023 and consolidated China revenue was $1.4 billion. The company is headquartered in Ireland but has corporate offices in the Detroit area. Fiscal 2023 (Sept. 30 year-end) consolidated revenue, which excludes joint venture sales, was $15.4 billion and fiscal 2024 is forecast to about $14.6 billion.

Adient: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Adient faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -8.36% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Adient's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.3%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.55%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Adient's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.12%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.32, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

