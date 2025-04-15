What Analysts Are Saying About Adeia Stock

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Adeia and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $18.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $17.00. Observing a 5.71% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $17.50.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Adeia. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Hamed Khorsand |BWS Financial |Maintains |Buy | $18.00|$18.00 | |Kevin Cassidy |Rosenblatt |Maintains |Buy | $20.00|$20.00 | |Matthew Galinko |Maxim Group |Raises |Buy | $17.00|$15.00 | |Hamed Khorsand |BWS Financial |Raises |Buy | $18.00|$16.00 | |Kevin Cassidy |Rosenblatt |Raises |Buy | $20.00|$18.00 | |Kevin Cassidy |Rosenblatt |Maintains |Buy | $18.00|$18.00 |

Key Insights:

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Adeia compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Adeia's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Adeia's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Adeia

Adeia Inc is a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company. Its only operating segment being Intellectual Property (IP) Licensing. In the IP segment, it primarily license innovations to leading companies in the broader entertainment industry, and those developing new technologies that will help drive this industry forward. It includes Pay-TV, Consumer Electronics, Connected Car, and Media Platform.

Adeia: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Adeia's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 37.18% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 30.23%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Adeia's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.3%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Adeia's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.3%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.22.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

