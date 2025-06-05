What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Udemy

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 2 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $9.44, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. A 12.43% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $10.78.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Udemy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Josh Baer Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $9.00 $7.00 Jason Tilchen Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $12.00 $14.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $9.00 $11.00 Rob Oliver Baird Lowers Outperform $11.00 $13.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00 Noah Herman JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $8.00 $11.00 Josh Baer Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $7.00 $9.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Lowers Hold $7.00 $10.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Udemy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Udemy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Udemy compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Udemy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Udemy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Udemy's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Udemy analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Udemy: A Closer Look

Udemy Inc operates a marketplace platform at the center of a vibrant knowledge network. The company operates under two operating and reportable segments Consumer and Enterprise, out of which the Enterprise segment derives the maximum revenue. Geographically, the company derives maximum revenue from North America. The company leverages data, technology, and insights for effective learning experiences. It helps individuals and organizations to possess effective skill acquisition and development with flexibility.

Key Indicators: Udemy's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Udemy's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.75%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Udemy's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.88%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Udemy's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.87%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Udemy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Udemy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.05, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for UDMY

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Morgan Stanley Upgrades Underweight Equal-Weight May 2025 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for UDMY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.