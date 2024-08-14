What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Urban Outfitters

Analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 3 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Urban Outfitters and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $46.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $52.00 and a low estimate of $35.00. This current average has increased by 3.65% from the previous average price target of $44.62.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Urban Outfitters is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $49.00 $49.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $52.00 $50.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $45.00 $43.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $40.00 $39.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $50.00 $48.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Raises Underperform $35.00 $32.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $49.00 $48.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Raises Neutral $50.00 $48.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Urban Outfitters

Founded in 1970, Philadelphia-based Urban Outfitters is an apparel and home goods retailer that operates more than 700 stores and e-commerce in the United States (87.5% of fiscal 2024 sales) and other regions. Its retail nameplates are Urban Outfitters, Free People, FP Movement, and Anthropologie. Retail accounted for 91% of fiscal 2024 revenue, but the firm also sells products through a wholesale operation, owns some restaurants, and operates a clothing rental and resale business called Nuuly (5% of sales). Urban Outfitters primarily markets to young adults and offers products in categories such as apparel (66% of sales), home goods (16% of sales), accessories (13% of sales), and more.

Urban Outfitters's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Urban Outfitters's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.82%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.14%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.89%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Urban Outfitters's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.49%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.5, Urban Outfitters adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

