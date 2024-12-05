What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $15.2, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 17.84% lower than the prior average price target of $18.50.

The perception of Integral Ad Science by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nat Schindler Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $10.00 - Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $18.00 $20.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Buy $16.00 $18.00 Matt Farrell Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $16.00 $18.00 Jason Kreyer Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $16.00 $18.00

Delving into Integral Ad Science's Background

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp is a digital advertising verification company. The cloud-based technology platform of the company delivers independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across all devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Geographically, the company derives a majority of its revenue from the Americas region.

Understanding the Numbers: Integral Ad Science's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Integral Ad Science showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.97% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Integral Ad Science's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.05%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.67%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Integral Ad Science's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.41% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Integral Ad Science's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

