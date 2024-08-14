What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Cipher Mining

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $6.5, along with a high estimate of $9.00 and a low estimate of $5.00. This current average has increased by 26.95% from the previous average price target of $5.12.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Cipher Mining. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Todaro Needham Raises Buy $7.50 $5.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $9.00 $5.00 John Todaro Needham Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00 Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $6.00 $5.50 John Todaro Needham Maintains Buy $5.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cipher Mining. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Cipher Mining compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Cipher Mining's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Cipher Mining's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Cipher Mining's Background

Cipher Mining Inc ia an emerging technology company that operates in the Bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. The company is developing a cryptocurrency mining business, specializing in Bitcoin. The company is expanding and strengthening the Bitcoin network's critical infrastructure in the United States.

Financial Insights: Cipher Mining

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cipher Mining's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 119.85% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cipher Mining's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 82.89% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cipher Mining's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.31%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cipher Mining's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.42% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Cipher Mining's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.03, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

