What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Taboola.com

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $4.25, a high estimate of $4.50, and a low estimate of $4.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $4.08, the current average has increased by 4.17%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Taboola.com is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $4.50 $3.34 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Lowers Buy $4.00 $4.50 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $4.50 $4.50 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $4.00 $4.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Taboola.com. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Taboola.com. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Taboola.com compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Taboola.com compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Taboola.com's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Taboola.com's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Taboola.com's Background

Taboola.com Ltd is a technology company that powers recommendations across the Open Web with an artificial intelligence-based, algorithmic engine. It partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps, collectively referred to as digital properties, to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the Open Web. Geographically it serves Israel, the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, Rest of the world. It generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Taboola.com's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Taboola.com's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.26%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -2.05%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Taboola.com's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.85%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.52%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Taboola.com's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.21.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

