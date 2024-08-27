What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Paysafe

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 2 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $21.0, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $17.18, the current average has increased by 22.24%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Paysafe. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Raises Underperform $19.00 $16.20 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Neutral $23.00 $16.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $25.00 $20.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Raises Sell $17.00 $16.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Paysafe. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Paysafe compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Paysafe's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Paysafe's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Paysafe

Paysafe Ltd is an integrated payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company provides payment solutions through three primary lines of business: Integrated Processing, Digital Wallet, and eCash Solutions. It derives a majority of revenue from the USA followed by Germany, the UK, and all other countries.

Paysafe's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Paysafe's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.34%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Paysafe's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.33% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Paysafe's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.16%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Paysafe's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.03%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Paysafe's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.88. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

