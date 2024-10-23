What 13 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) has been analyzed by 13 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 8 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 5 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Varonis Systems, presenting an average target of $60.31, a high estimate of $67.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 8.75% increase from the previous average price target of $55.46.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Varonis Systems. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $62.00 $60.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $65.00 $60.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $67.00 $67.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $67.00 $65.00 Shaul Eyal TD Cowen Raises Buy $65.00 $54.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $65.00 $58.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $48.00 $45.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $48.00 $45.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Raises Buy $60.00 $55.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $60.00 $55.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $65.00 $55.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $60.00 $52.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Neutral $52.00 $50.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Varonis Systems. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Varonis Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Varonis Systems's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Varonis Systems's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Varonis Systems analyst ratings.

Discovering Varonis Systems: A Closer Look

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity vendor focused on data privacy and security. The firm is currently undergoing a cloud transition as it weans its on-premises customers over to its cloud products that are delivered as software-as-a-service. The New York-based firm was founded in 2004 and went public in 2014.

Varonis Systems's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Varonis Systems showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.93% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -18.37%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Varonis Systems's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.26%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.23%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.65.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VRNS

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Wedbush Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 UBS Maintains Buy Oct 2021 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for VRNS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.