WH Smith Sees Change in Major Shareholder Holdings

WH Smith (GB:SMWH) has released an update.

WH Smith PLC has announced a change in its shareholder structure, as Boston Partners has reduced its voting rights in the company from 5.94% to 4.98%. This update comes after Boston Partners, a US-based investment firm, notified WH Smith of the change on October 25, 2024. Such shifts in major holdings can influence investor sentiment and stock performance in the financial markets.

