News & Insights

Stocks

WH Smith Sees Change in Major Shareholder Holdings

October 28, 2024 — 10:42 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

WH Smith (GB:SMWH) has released an update.

WH Smith PLC has announced a change in its shareholder structure, as Boston Partners has reduced its voting rights in the company from 5.94% to 4.98%. This update comes after Boston Partners, a US-based investment firm, notified WH Smith of the change on October 25, 2024. Such shifts in major holdings can influence investor sentiment and stock performance in the financial markets.

For further insights into GB:SMWH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.