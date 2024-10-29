WH Group Reports Profit Surge Amid Revenue Dip

WH Group Limited (HK:0288) has released an update.

WH Group Limited reported a 71.4% increase in operating profit despite a decline in sales volume of packaged meats and pork. The company’s revenue decreased by 3.2%, yet profit attributable to owners and basic earnings per share surged by 90%. These results highlight the dynamic nature of the hog market and WH Group’s ability to navigate fluctuating industry conditions.

