News & Insights

Stocks

WH Group Reports Profit Surge Amid Revenue Dip

October 29, 2024 — 05:40 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

WH Group Limited (HK:0288) has released an update.

WH Group Limited reported a 71.4% increase in operating profit despite a decline in sales volume of packaged meats and pork. The company’s revenue decreased by 3.2%, yet profit attributable to owners and basic earnings per share surged by 90%. These results highlight the dynamic nature of the hog market and WH Group’s ability to navigate fluctuating industry conditions.

For further insights into HK:0288 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WHGRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.